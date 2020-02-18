Xiaomi’s ever-expanding ecosystem of products in India added the Mi Beard Trimmer to the kitty earlier last year. It saw the company foray into the personal healthcare and grooming segment. Well, Xiaomi is now ready to add another product in this category and has today teased the launch of the Mi Electric Toothbrush in the country.

In a tweet sent out by the official Xiaomi India handle on Twitter, the company says that “Your Personal Dentist” is coming on 20th February — two days from now. There’s also a short video teaser of the product attached below, showing off the stem of the Mi Electric Toothbrush that will launch in India later this week.

This will completely change the way you start your day. #YourPersonalDentist coming on 20th February. pic.twitter.com/5bP2H7Adle — Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) February 18, 2020

Xiaomi first launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush in China back in 2017. It went global in 2018 and is now finally coming to India as part of the company’s initiative to expand Mi brand’s presence across more categories.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush is powered by a magnetic levitation sonic motor, which uses ultrasonic technology to produce 31,000 vibrations per minute for deep cleaning. The brush comes with a metal-free head, DuPont StaClean high-quality bristles, and an IPX7 water resistance rating.

The on/off switch on the Mi Electric Toothbrush can be used to switch between different cleaning modes including standard, gentle, and customized. The latter can be adjusted from the companion app, which lets you choose the “brush time, brush strength, and a variety of oral care functions,” says the official listing on Xiaomi’s website. The app will even score your brushing habits (record statistics) to help improve your dental health.

Mi Electric Toothbrush comes with a built-in 700mAh lithium battery, which Xiaomi says should last up to 18 days on a single charge. You can keep track of the charge left using the LED indicator baked into the stem and juice up the toothbrush using the dock provided along with it.

You can expect the Mi Electric Toothbrush to be priced at around Rs. 2,000 in India. So, excited to see Xiaomi grow its personal healthcare lineup? Tell us in the comments down below.