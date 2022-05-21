Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Launch Date, Design Officially Confirmed

Xiaomi is all set to update its smart band lineup with the launch of the new Mi Band 7. The company has revealed that the successor to the Mi Band 6 will launch this month and it will first reach China. Alongside, we have a look at the upcoming Xiaomi Band’s design and some more confirmed details too. Here’s a look at all of them.

This is the Mi Band 7!

Xiaomi, via a Weibo post, has revealed that the Mi Band 7 will launch in China on May 24 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). For those who don’t know, it will also launch the Redmi Note 11T series on the same day.

Besides revealing the launch date, Xiaomi has also given us a look at what the Mi Band 7 will look like. It is revealed that it will share design elements with the Mi Band 6 but is said to come with a bigger screen for an increased viewing area by 25%. There will be a 1.62-inch AMOLED display. To recall, the Mi Band 6 comes with 1.56-inch screen size.

Additionally, Xiaomi has also revealed that similar to its predecessor, Mi Band 7 will come in multiple color options for the bands such as white, blue, green, pink, orange, and classic black. You can check them out below.

Image: Weibo

It is also confirmed that the Mi Band 7 will come equipped with health features like a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, the ability to track various exercises, and a weather widget too. More powerful performance, NFC support, support for multiple sports modes, better cross-platform and multi-platform integration, and more has been ensured, courtesy of Xiaomi’s Zeng Xuezhong.

Other details, including the price, still remain unknown as of now. But, we expect it to be an affordable offering, much like the previous generation of Xiaomi smart bands. We shall keep you posted on all these details once the Mi Band 7 is officially released. So, stay tuned.

Featured Image: Xiaomi/Weibo