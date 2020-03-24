Alongside the Redmi K30 Pro, the company has also unveiled a massive new Redmi-branded smart TV in China today. It’s called the Redmi Smart TV MAX and joins the already massive 75-inch Redmi TV in the company’s portfolio. It has been priced at a whopping 19,999 yuan (around Rs. 2,15,000) and will go on sale from 9th April via Xiaomi’s official web store.

Redmi Smart TV Max: Specs and Features

As the name suggests, Redmi Smart TV Max features a 98-inch panel with a 4K Ultra-HD (3840 x 2160) resolution, 192 dynamic backlight zones, 85% NTSC color gamut support, and HDR support. Xiaomi has baked a ninth-gen picture engine and MEMC technology to offer a smooth, immersive viewing experience.

The company gave users an idea of it size by comparing it to a single mattress bed. This smart TV is stated to be 13.6 percent bigger than the mattress.

This smart TV is powered by 12nm Amlogic quad-core CPU and Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There’s a plethora of ports onboard including three HDMI, AV, two USB-A, Ethernet, S/PDIF, and finally, an analog signal DTMB.

Redmi Smart TV Max also packs two 8W speakers with Dolby DTS support for a surround sound experience. It runs Xiaomi’s custom TV skin, Patchwall, based on the new Android TV update. There’s a slew of pre-installed apps on board and you can control your smart lighting solutions with this TV.

Since this is a massive premium smart TV, Redmi will offer one-stop exclusive VIP delivery service to those who order the Redmi Smart TV Max. This includes site survey, installation plans, a special delivery vehicle, professional support, and more. My question is, where is one going to fit a 98-inch TV in their home? Want it to be launched in India? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.