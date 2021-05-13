Xiaomi has today launched the new FlipBuds Pro TWS earbuds in China. The new truly wireless earphones will join the already pretty wide lineup of TWS earphones that Xiaomi offers.

The FlipBuds Pro look a lot like the AirPods Pro as far as the design is concerned, albeit Xiaomi’s offering is more rounded. Even the feature set on offer is fairly similar. The key selling point for the FlipBuds Pro is the active noise cancellation on offer. Xiaomi claims that the earphones offer active noise cancellation up to 40 decibels, and comes with three modes: office, daily, and air travel.

In terms of specs, the earphones pack in 11mm drivers and three mics. Plus, they come with Bluetooth 5.2 as well as Qualcomm aptX support. Similar to the AirPods Pro, the FlipBuds Pro also offer squeeze gestures on the stem, dual transparency mode, low latency audio support, and support for dual device quick pairing.

According to the company, the earphones offer 5 hours of battery life on a charge when ANC is turned on, and 7 hours without active noise cancellation. You can obviously use the case to recharge the earphones, and the FlipBuds Pro offer a total battery life of 22 hours with ANC on, and 28 hours with ANC off. That’s a pretty solid battery life.

What’s more, the earbuds support fast charging as well, with Xiaomi claiming that a quick 5 minute charge is enough to last the earbuds another two hours, and the case can be fully charged in just 35 minutes as well. As for how you actually charge the case, there’s a USB Type C port, as well as support for wireless charging.

The FlipBuds Pro will go on sale in China from May 21, and are priced at 799 Yuan (~Rs. 9000). Xiaomi told Android Authority that the company has no plans to launch the earphones in the global market as of now, so in case you wanted to buy them in India, it seems you will have to wait quite some time, at best. Meanwhile, you can check out some of the best noise cancelling TWS earbuds in India.