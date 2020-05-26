Apart from smartphones, smart TVs, and fitness bands, Xiaomi has brought a ton of new accessories and lifestyle products to India as well. The latest product to make its way to India is the Mi Precision Screwdriver kit. The company had been teasing its launch over the past week and now, it has launched along with the much-awaited Redmi Earbuds S in India.

Mi Precision Screwdriver Kit: Specs and Features

While most of us are accustomed to plastic cases for our screwdriver kits, Mi Precision Screwdriver kit comes with a premium aluminum alloy cover. Its minimal aesthetic is amazing and you will love to keep this set around at all times.

Xiaomi boasts that the aluminum cover has an anti-sweat and anti-corrosion coating, which is great. The highlight here, however, will have to be the magnetic storage space. It holds all your bits and the aluminum alloy handle, with a rotating cap and anti-slip design, in place.

As you can see in the image above, the Mi Precision Screwdriver kit comes with 24 anti-rust precision bits. One thing I especially like here is that each bit design has been labeled within the case. You don’t need to get up close or check if the bit you are using is the right fit or not. This should come in really handy for quick repairs for first-time users.

Price and Availability

Mi Precision Screwdriver kit has been priced at Rs. 999 in India. The crowdfunding campaign already has over 350 supporters and has been subscribed 15% at the time of writing this article. So, are you planning to pick this screwdriver set for yourself? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Buy the Mi Precision Screwdriver Kit on Mi.com (Rs. 999)