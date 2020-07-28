After announcing in May, Xiaomi has now made its Mi 30W Wireless Charger available on an open sale in India. The Chinese tech giant took to Twitter to announce the news, saying that the wireless charger is now retailing through its official (Mi.com) website.

Mi fans, the all new Mi 30W Wireless Charger is now available on open sale. It comes with:

– 30W fast charging

– Built-in cooling fan

– Qi certified

– Intelligent Tilt design

– 5 layers of protection Available on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT at ₹2,299 – https://t.co/xeLQIgS2Vw pic.twitter.com/oN6RDJeQnm — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 28, 2020

Xiaomi has used an ergonomic tilt design on the Mi 30W Wireless charger. The company claims this design choice helps customers easily watch videos, check text messages, or make hands-free phone calls. The bottom of the charger has silicon non-slip footpad for a better grip.

According to Xiaomi, the Mi 30W Wireless charger comes with a built-in cooling fan for better heat dissipation. The company says that the fan is capable of keeping the temperature below 38° Celsius throughout the charge cycle.

Xiaomi claims to have added five layers of protection – over-voltage protection, over-current protection, over-temperature protection, under-voltage protection, and static protection to the wireless charger. It also stops charging whenever it detects any foreign metal object like a key or coin near its surface.

Thanks to Qi-certification, you can use the charger to charge other Qi-enabled devices. However, there’s a catch – the charging speed gets capped at 10W. To put that in perspective, OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger charges other Qi-enabled devices at 5W.

You can even charge your device without having to remove the protective case, as long as the case is non-metallic and is up to 3mm in thickness. The Mi 30W Wireless Charger is now available to purchase from the company’s website at Rs.2,299.