Xbox’s Disc to Digital Feature Is Coming next Week and Here’s How It Works

Xbox has finally announced the long-rumored ‘Disc-to-Digital’ feature during the first day of the Xbox@Gamescom broadcast. The all-new disc-to-digital feature will be available for Xbox Insiders first starting August 31.

Xbox Announces Disc-to-Digital Feature at Gamescom

Xbox@Gamescom is now underway, and Xbox owners are enjoying extended gameplay reveals of Minecraft Dungeons II, Gears of War: E-Day, and more. Earlier, strong rumors suggested Xbox might let players convert Xbox game discs to digital copies. Now, Xbox has finally revealed the highly anticipated ‘disc-to-digital’ feature during the Xbox@Gamescom broadcast.

Xbox Insiders will be the first in line to test the disc-to-digital feature starting August 31, 2026. The new feature is currently confirmed to be available only on Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles with a disc drive.

If you are wondering how the new Xbox’s disc-to-digital program works, it is very simple. All you need to do is insert your Xbox game disc into the supported console, and you can see an option to claim a digital entitlement for the same title.

Your physical game library is more than a collection of discs. It holds years of memories and stories worth preserving. Starting next week, XBOX Insiders can unlock a digital entitlement for supported physical games. We’ll start with thousands of titles and add more as we can. pic.twitter.com/XATsa8sjBt — ASHA (@asha_shar) August 26, 2026

The digitally converted Xbox title will have the same perks, including Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud Gaming. If you have console sharing enabled, all the eligible family members can access the newly converted title without any hassle.

Currently, the Xbox disc-to-digital program supports 1000 different titles. Xbox’s new CEO, Asha Sharma, has also confirmed that the company plans to add even more supported titles down the road. Following the digital conversion of a title, you don’t need to insert the game disc into your console to play.

But the respective disc will remain usable, containing a separate digital license. In case you plan to sell the disc (which has been converted to digital), then it should be noted that the digital entitlement will be transferred to the new owner.

Currently, the list of games the Xbox disc-to-digital program supports hasn’t been revealed yet. But players can wait until the feature rolls out for Xbox Insiders next week. If you are worried that this new feature is a major step toward Xbox’s all-digital feature, recent leaks suggest that Xbox Helix will reportedly have a disc drive.

Xbox currently states that its “goal is to make it easier for players with both disc and digital libraries to move forward.” The company is deeply committed to game preservation, unlike its rival, which recently announced the end of PS physical game disc production.