Persona 6 Release Window Potentially Revealed by PS5 Physical Release Plans

When SEGA announced Persona 6 at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026, many wondered when the game would actually release. However, SEGA’s updated Japanese press release strongly hints that ATLUS’ anticipated title will launch before January 2028, noting that only physical copies of Persona 6’s PS5 version will be available.

Reddit user u/smolgote spotted this in SEGA’s Japanese press release for Persona 6. For those out of the loop, PlayStation is ending physical PS5 disc production starting in January 2028. So, Persona 6 getting a PS5 physical copy could mean the game will launch in 2027, before Sony doubles down on its all-digital move in 2028.

Although SEGA’s updated press release doesn’t mention an Xbox physical release for Persona 6, ATLUS could still release it internationally. As the Reddit user points out, Xbox has a relatively small presence in Japan, which could explain the omission.

Image Credit: SEGA

Around three months ago, popular video game leaker Momo claimed Persona 6 would release in September 2027, and SEGA’s updated Japanese press release now adds further weight to this claim. If the reports are true, Persona 6 could launch next year with a traditional PS5 physical disc, rather than Sony’s code-in-the-box “physical” variant, which they aim to produce starting in 2028.

On another note, ATLUS is attending Gamescom 2026 to showcase more of Persona 4 Revival. So, there’s a slight chance that a potential Persona 6 announcement is in the cards for Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026. For now, fans can rest easy knowing Persona 6’s PS5 version will get a physical release.

Persona 6’s announcement at Xbox Games Showcase 2026 hinted at the darkest entry in the mainline series yet. The announcement teaser featured a graveyard and some additional hints at where the series would go, but not enough to start theory-crafting.

ATLUS has already opened pre-orders for Persona 4 Revival ahead of its February 18, 2027 launch. So, if Persona 6 launches in 2027, ATLUS could deliver two Persona releases in the same year. After years of waiting for new Persona content, fans certainly deserve the win.