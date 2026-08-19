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Xbox Gamescom 2026 Lineup Revealed With Major Gameplay Reveals, Trailers, and More

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Xbox@gamescom 2026
Image Credit: Xbox
In Short
  • Xbox is attending Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany, and has announced a two-day presentation.
  • Thus, the company has revealed its massive Xbox @Gamescom broadcast lineup today.
  • The lineup includes Fable, Forza Horizon 6, Gears of War: E-Day, and many more titles.
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Xbox has revealed its lineup for the upcoming Gamescom 2026 presentation. The Xbox @Gamescom broadcast lineup includes Fable, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Stranger Than Heaven, and many more titles.

Fable, CoD: Modern Warfare 4, Gears of War: E-Day Headline Xbox’s Gamescom 2026 Broadcast

Xbox is one of the major brands attending Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany, later this month. The company has now confirmed that its Xbox @Gamescom broadcast will take place over 2 days, August 26 and 27, featuring gameplay reveals, interviews, special guests, new trailers, and more.

Moreover, Xbox has completely revealed its lineup for the two-day presentation at Gamescom 2026 today, which you can find below:

  • August 26, 2026 (Wednesday): Minecraft Dungeons II, Gears of War: E-Day, Alien Deathstorm, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Mega Man: Dual Override, Forza Horizon 6, Fable, Crazy Taxi: World Tour, Persona 4 Revival, Where Winds Meet, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Warhammer 40K: Dark Heresy, and Terrible Lizards.
  • August 27, 2026 (Thursday): Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Turok: Origins, Stranger Than Heaven, Stuntman: Hollywood, Planet Zoo 2, Cassette Beasts 2002, Dune: Awakening, Kingdom III: Rising Realms, Armatus, Deep Dish Dungeon, The Séance of Blake Manor, DayZ, Son of Thanjai, Arkheron, Holstin, Tides of Annihilation, Albion Online, and Militsioner.
Xbox Gamescom 2026 Broadcast lineup
Image Credit: Xbox

Of course, the highlight of the Xbox Gamescom 2026 lineup would be Fable. Although the new Xbox exclusive from Playground Games was originally scheduled for an Autumn 2026 release, the game was postponed to February 2027. Therefore, players can also look forward to an extended look at Fable once again, showcasing its open world and gameplay elements.

In addition, Xbox fans can look forward to new trailers as well as gameplay reveals for other highly anticipated titles such as Stranger Than Heaven, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Persona 4 Revival, Tides of Annihilation, etc. Needless to say, the Xbox Gamescom 2026 broadcast is stacked with major reveals back to back.

The Xbox @Gamescom broadcast will take place on August 26 and 27 at 7:00 AM PDT (or 10:00 AM EDT). Players will be able to stream the Xbox @Gamescom broadcast on YouTube and Twitch on the aforementioned dates.

Having said that, which game are you looking forward to in the Xbox @Gamescom broadcast? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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