Xbox Gamescom 2026 Lineup Revealed With Major Gameplay Reveals, Trailers, and More

Xbox has revealed its lineup for the upcoming Gamescom 2026 presentation. The Xbox @Gamescom broadcast lineup includes Fable, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Stranger Than Heaven, and many more titles.

Fable, CoD: Modern Warfare 4, Gears of War: E-Day Headline Xbox’s Gamescom 2026 Broadcast

Xbox is one of the major brands attending Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany, later this month. The company has now confirmed that its Xbox @Gamescom broadcast will take place over 2 days, August 26 and 27, featuring gameplay reveals, interviews, special guests, new trailers, and more.

Moreover, Xbox has completely revealed its lineup for the two-day presentation at Gamescom 2026 today, which you can find below:

August 26, 2026 (Wednesday): Minecraft Dungeons II, Gears of War: E-Day, Alien Deathstorm, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Mega Man: Dual Override, Forza Horizon 6, Fable, Crazy Taxi: World Tour, Persona 4 Revival, Where Winds Meet, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Warhammer 40K: Dark Heresy, and Terrible Lizards.

(Wednesday): Minecraft Dungeons II, Gears of War: E-Day, Alien Deathstorm, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Mega Man: Dual Override, Forza Horizon 6, Fable, Crazy Taxi: World Tour, Persona 4 Revival, Where Winds Meet, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Warhammer 40K: Dark Heresy, and Terrible Lizards. August 27, 2026 (Thursday): Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Turok: Origins, Stranger Than Heaven, Stuntman: Hollywood, Planet Zoo 2, Cassette Beasts 2002, Dune: Awakening, Kingdom III: Rising Realms, Armatus, Deep Dish Dungeon, The Séance of Blake Manor, DayZ, Son of Thanjai, Arkheron, Holstin, Tides of Annihilation, Albion Online, and Militsioner.

Image Credit: Xbox

Of course, the highlight of the Xbox Gamescom 2026 lineup would be Fable. Although the new Xbox exclusive from Playground Games was originally scheduled for an Autumn 2026 release, the game was postponed to February 2027. Therefore, players can also look forward to an extended look at Fable once again, showcasing its open world and gameplay elements.

In addition, Xbox fans can look forward to new trailers as well as gameplay reveals for other highly anticipated titles such as Stranger Than Heaven, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Persona 4 Revival, Tides of Annihilation, etc. Needless to say, the Xbox Gamescom 2026 broadcast is stacked with major reveals back to back.

The Xbox @Gamescom broadcast will take place on August 26 and 27 at 7:00 AM PDT (or 10:00 AM EDT). Players will be able to stream the Xbox @Gamescom broadcast on YouTube and Twitch on the aforementioned dates.

Having said that, which game are you looking forward to in the Xbox @Gamescom broadcast? Let us know in the comments below.