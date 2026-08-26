Path of Exile 2 Is Finally Getting Its Full 1.0 Release in December

Grinding Gear Games has finally locked in a date for Path of Exile 2, as it will leave Early Access and launch as a full 1.0 release on December 11, 2026. It will be a free-to-play game, and the announcement arrived during Gamescom ONL on August 25, alongside a new trailer.

The December 11 launch will arrive almost exactly two years after Path of Exile 2 early access came out on December 6, 2024. The game has already been available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, giving players plenty of time to experience the campaign systems before the final version.

The Path of Exile 2 full release is built around a six-act campaign spanning 100 environments with 600 monsters and more than 100 bosses. You can choose from 12 character classes, each with unique specializations that can create their own paths in the adventure.

Creating your builds in the game is equally enormous. With 240 Skill Gems, 200 Support Gems, and a massive Passive Skill Tree consisting of 1500 skills, you will surely have a blast unlocking each node and customizing the character suited to your playstyle.

For players still jumping into the current experimental version, our Path of Exile 2 Early Access review explains why this sequel has generated so much excitement among the community.

Grinding Gear Games has also opened registrations ahead of the launch, and the more players who sign up, the more rewards the entire community can unlock. So when registrations reach 1 million, players will receive the Soulflame Crown Helmet, the Soulflame Weapon Effect at 2 million, the Soulflame Portal at 3 million, and so on.

You can use any email address to register for these exclusive rewards, and it doesn’t have to be tied to your PoE 2 account. Now, if you need more help learning the basics before the Path of Exile 2 full release, the guides on how to get more spirit in Path of Exile 2 and how to get respec in Path of Exile 2 are worth checking out.