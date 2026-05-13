Xbox Might Finally Let You Convert Game Discs to Digital Copies

Xbox has become one of the biggest topics in gaming right now, mainly because of the major changes happening across the platform. Just months after stepping into the CEO role, Asha Sharma has already revealed several notable upcoming features for Xbox. Now, reports suggest that existing users with physical game discs may soon be able to convert them into digital copies through a new Xbox disc-to-digital program.

Xbox’s Project Positron Will Allow Users to Get a Digital Copy of Physical Games They Own

According to Windows Central’s Jez Corden, Asha Sharma has hinted at the China expansion for Microsoft’s gaming operations, with two new code names. “Project Saluki” will introduce a new Xbox Game Pass tier in the Chinese market. Alongside the new Game Pass tier, “Positron,” is said to bring Xbox disc-to-digital conversion support, mainly for the upcoming “Project Helix” consoles.

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At the moment, the details can be treated with a grain of salt, as investigations are ongoing. However, the idea appears to revolve around giving physical game owners digital entitlements for titles they already own. This could tie directly into Microsoft’s upcoming fully digital next-gen Xbox “Helix” console, which will ditch the disc drive, similar to many modern gaming devices.

If this rumored program becomes a reality, then existing players will be able to continue accessing their physical game libraries on future digital-only consoles without losing their purchases. But the biggest challenge is how Microsoft would handle the actual conversion process.

Without restrictions, players would just redeem a digital copy and then give or sell the physical disc to someone else, likely creating multiple duplicates that publishers wouldn’t support. To prevent this, Microsoft might need a way to remotely invalidate or limit the disc license after a successful conversion.

Another possible solution could involve using an external USB Blu-ray drive. In that case, the console could temporarily verify ownership through the disc and grant digital access while the disc remains authenticated. This will especially benefit systems without built-in disc drives, such as the Xbox Series S and the confirmed Xbox Helix console.

It would be interesting to see how Microsoft handles this feature, especially since Xbox is also expected to introduce several other major additions, including the “Build Your Own Plan” feature for Xbox Game Pass.