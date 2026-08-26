Crazy Taxi World Tour Multiplayer Gameplay Revealed in New Trailer

Crazy Taxi World Tour is confirmed to be hitting the streets in 2027 as SEGA showcases the first multiplayer look of the game at Gamescom ONL 2026. The new multiplayer trailer features multiple taxis racing through the city as SEGA prepares for a closed network test next month.

The new Crazy Taxi World Tour multiplayer first-look trailer shows a new Pickup Race mode. In this multiplayer mode, up to six players race against time across the open map to drop off as many passengers as possible, with the highest cash earner winning.

Image Credit: SEGA

Earlier, the first look at Crazy Taxi World Tour confirmed that Alex was making a return to the arcade racing series along with Gena, Joe, B.D., and Gus. The latest Gamescom trailer featured Bad Religion’s “Ten in 2010” track, which means that we might be getting songs from the original Crazy Taxi in the upcoming World Tour installment.

Right now, players can sign up for the Crazy Taxi World Tour closed network test until August 31 before the closed network test kicks off on September 11, 2026. SEGA will select a small group of players for the test, so only a handful of players get a chance to play the game before its official release.

Eligible players will be able to participate in two multiplayer modes: Pickup Race and Cops n Cabbies. The test will bring 2 maps, 4 characters, 6 cars, and many more tune-up options for your crazy taxi. On a side note, the closed network test will not feature a single-player story mode.

The full game will offer much more than multiplayer and will also include a story campaign starring Axel, who travels across the globe while running his taxi business in Crazy Taxi World Tour.

This was SEGA’s only showcase at Gamescom ONL 2026, and we did not get to see anything about Stranger Than Heaven tonight. However, fans can still enjoy a chaotic look at Crazy Taxi World Tour and look forward to playing it with friends in multiplayer on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 as it releases in 2027.