Xbox Game Pass Core Is Here To Replace Xbox Live Gold; Check out the Details!

Xbox Game Pass has safely gained momentum over the past few years as the most favorable destination for subscription-based gaming services. And now, it looks like Xbox is set to replace one of its existing Game Pass plans with a new one. With this new tier, Microsoft aims to offer more value and content to its entry-level subscription plan. Continue reading to know more.

Xbox Game Pass Core Announced!

Microsoft is officially going to replace the Xbox Live Gold subscription plan with Xbox Game Pass Core. With an official launch date set for September 14, Game Pass Core promises to become the worthy successor to the entry-level Xbox Live Gold. This new subscription tier will give you access to Xbox’s multiplayer network, a selection of 25+ global multiplayer titles, and access to exclusive membership perks, all for $9.99 per month.

At launch, Game Pass Gold will offer 19 ready-to-play titles (may vary depending on your region). However, Microsoft has promised to add new titles 2 to 3 times a year. The Game Library at launch will include global sensations like Descendents, Dishonored 2, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Forza Horizon 4, Halo 5: Guardians, State of Decay 2, The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited, and many more.

Now, a quick word to current Xbox Live Gold members. With the introduction of the new tier, you have no reason to worry. With the launch of the new tier, you will be automatically transitioned into Game Pass Core at no additional cost with all the promised benefits accessible instantly.

However, do keep in mind that existing Gold titles will cease to work on September 1. But on a positive note, you will still be able to access Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles that were redeemed via codes earlier with the condition being you remain an active Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Ultimate subscriber.

Apart from this, the $10.99 per month Console tier, the $9.99 per month PC tier, and the $16.99 per month Ultimate tier are still intact and there is no change to them whatsoever. You can gain further insight on the different Game Pass tiers via the official Xbox website.

All in all, with this new subscription tier, Microsoft is aiming to make the entry-level tier much more lucrative on one end and persuade the transition to high-cost tiers on the other. Overall, the benefits of this new tier will solely rely on what type of a gamer you are. So, what do you think of Xbox Game Pass Core? Do you approve of this move? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.