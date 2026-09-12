Home > News > Xbox Game Pass Games Lineup, Plus New Xbox Releases with EA FC 27, Runescape Dragonwilds, and More Revealed

Xbox Game Pass Games Lineup, Plus New Xbox Releases with EA FC 27, Runescape Dragonwilds, and More Revealed

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Kylian Mbappe on the EA FC 27 Ultimate Edition cover (left), a Fremen facing a Shai-Hulud in Dune: Awakening (right).
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Xbox has announced its lineup of new releases next week, from September 14 to 18.
  • The titles include EA FC 27 Ultimate Edition, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, Dune: Awakening, and more.
  • Some of these games will also join Xbox Game Pass when they launch.
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Xbox fans have been feasting the past couple of days, and there’s even more to look forward to next week. Xbox has announced the lineup of new releases for September 14-18, and many of the games listed are also joining Xbox Game Pass. The lineup includes titles like EA FC 27: Ultimate Edition, Dune: Awakening, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, and more.

Here’s the full list of new games coming to Xbox next week, as revealed in Xbox Wire:

GameDate
TCG Card Shop Simulator (1.0)September 14
Catch FlexSeptember 14
FEROCIOUSSeptember 14
FOUNTAINS: Extended EditionSeptember 14
RuneScape: DragonwildsSeptember 15
Train Sim World 7September 15
5 in 1 Arcade VaultSeptember 15
Cipher Monk: Cassette EquationSeptember 15
AniimoSeptember 16
Two Point Hospital: Full Health CollectionSeptember 16
Dimensional AnimalsSeptember 16
Roman Sands RE: BuildSeptember 16
Unbox the RoomSeptember 16
WoodoSeptember 16
Dune: Awakening (Deluxe & Ultimate Editions)September 17
ENDLESS Legend 2 (1.0)September 17
NASCAR 26September 17
The Walking Dead: Streets of SurvivalSeptember 17
Airport Baggage SimulatorSeptember 17
Au RevoirSeptember 17
FlamecraftSeptember 17
Owlbound TomesSeptember 17
The Grinch 2: Saving ChristmasSeptember 17
Panda: Shards of AuroraSeptember 17
Sniper DanSeptember 17
EA SPORTS FC 27 Ultimate EditionSeptember 18
Death SimulatorSeptember 18
Moving SimulatorSeptember 18
One Button Games 5-in-1 vol. 9September 18
Shadow CatSeptember 18
Sugar BoxSeptember 18
ZombuffoonerySeptember 18
Player in EAFC 27 performing a Bicycle kick
Image Credit: EA

So, that completes the list of new Xbox games coming next week, including a fair share of major and indie releases. Of course, games like EA FC 27 Ultimate Edition and RuneScape: Dragonwilds will arguably be the biggest draws.

However, Xbox players should also look forward to indie titles like Aniimo and Train Sim World 7 for a break from AAA games. The week after promises even bigger titles, as Control Resonant is rumored to launch on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

That said, which new Xbox game are you most looking forward to next week? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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