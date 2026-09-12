Xbox Game Pass Games Lineup, Plus New Xbox Releases with EA FC 27, Runescape Dragonwilds, and More Revealed

Xbox fans have been feasting the past couple of days, and there’s even more to look forward to next week. Xbox has announced the lineup of new releases for September 14-18, and many of the games listed are also joining Xbox Game Pass. The lineup includes titles like EA FC 27: Ultimate Edition, Dune: Awakening, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, and more.

Here’s the full list of new games coming to Xbox next week, as revealed in Xbox Wire:

Game Date TCG Card Shop Simulator (1.0) September 14 Catch Flex September 14 FEROCIOUS September 14 FOUNTAINS: Extended Edition September 14 RuneScape: Dragonwilds September 15 Train Sim World 7 September 15 5 in 1 Arcade Vault September 15 Cipher Monk: Cassette Equation September 15 Aniimo September 16 Two Point Hospital: Full Health Collection September 16 Dimensional Animals September 16 Roman Sands RE: Build September 16 Unbox the Room September 16 Woodo September 16 Dune: Awakening (Deluxe & Ultimate Editions) September 17 ENDLESS Legend 2 (1.0) September 17 NASCAR 26 September 17 The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival September 17 Airport Baggage Simulator September 17 Au Revoir September 17 Flamecraft September 17 Owlbound Tomes September 17 The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas September 17 Panda: Shards of Aurora September 17 Sniper Dan September 17 EA SPORTS FC 27 Ultimate Edition September 18 Death Simulator September 18 Moving Simulator September 18 One Button Games 5-in-1 vol. 9 September 18 Shadow Cat September 18 Sugar Box September 18 Zombuffoonery September 18

Image Credit: EA

So, that completes the list of new Xbox games coming next week, including a fair share of major and indie releases. Of course, games like EA FC 27 Ultimate Edition and RuneScape: Dragonwilds will arguably be the biggest draws.

However, Xbox players should also look forward to indie titles like Aniimo and Train Sim World 7 for a break from AAA games. The week after promises even bigger titles, as Control Resonant is rumored to launch on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

That said, which new Xbox game are you most looking forward to next week? Tell us in the comments section below.