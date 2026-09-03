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GTA 6 Limited Edition PS5 Controller Announced, Comes in Two Colors

Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
GTA 6 PS5 Controllers
Image Credit: PlayStation
In Short
  • PlayStation has shared a first look at GTA 6 limited-edition PS5 DualSense controllers during the State of Play showcase.
  • GTA 6 limited-edition PS5 DualSense controllers will be released on November 19, 2026.
  • GTA 6 limited-edition PS5 controllers come in black and white and are priced at $84.99.
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PlayStation has given players a first look at two brand-new GTA 6 limited-edition PS5 DualSense wireless controllers during today’s State of Play showcase. The GTA 6 PS5 controllers come in two color variants, black and white, and are inspired by “GTA 6’s Vice City energy.”

PlayStation has confirmed that both GTA 6 limited-edition PS5 DualSense controllers will be available on November 19, 2026, as announced during the State of Play event. The GTA 6 PS5 controllers are priced at $84.99, with pre-orders for the limited-edition controllers kicking off on September 10, 2026, at 10:00 AM local time.

GTA 6 PS5 Black Controller
Image Credit: PlayStation
GTA 6 PS5 White Controller
Image Credit: PlayStation

The black GTA 6 limited-edition PS5 controller is said to be inspired by the vibrant nightlife of Vice City, and the white variant, of course, embodies the iconic GTA location at daybreak. Both controllers feature a color-shifting finish that highlights the hues of a Vice City sunset and the glow of neon lights.

Furthermore, the controllers also feature custom palm tree details engraved on the sides. You can also spot a Grand Theft Auto logo stamped on the back of the controllers. If you are wondering whether they forgot to include a GTA 6 logo, the game’s iconic VI logo with palm trees is imprinted on the controller’s touchpad.

The buttons also get a pastel pink makeover, perfectly complementing the GTA 6 Vice City theme. Sony continues to claim that ‘GTA 6 plays best on PS5.’ Now, the company claims that PS5 DualSense controllers’ haptic feedback and adaptive triggers let you experience GTA 6’s Jason Duval and Lucia Camino’s story in the palm of your hands.

Lastly, PlayStation has confirmed that players who pre-order the limited-edition controllers directly from the PlayStation website can get free launch-day delivery on eligible orders. So, are you pre-ordering the GTA 6 limited-edition PS5 controllers? Let us know in the comments below.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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