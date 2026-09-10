Xbox Accidentally Leaks Control Resonant as Day-One Game Pass Release

In a month full of AAA game releases like Marvel’s Wolverine, Onimusha Way of the Sword, and The Blood of Dawnwalker, Remedy’s Control Resonant might be the ace to win it all. With its September 24 release date locked in, Control Resonant has now been leaked by Xbox UK to be a day-one Game Pass release.

Control Resonant Could Head to Xbox Game Pass on Launch Day

In a now-deleted Instagram video posted by Xbox UK on September 9, the socials team at Xbox accidentally leaked Control Resonant as a day-one Xbox Game Pass release, as seen in the text overlay. However, neither Remedy nor Xbox has confirmed this or announced the Game Pass inclusion as of yet.

As soon as the post went viral among fans online, Xbox UK took it down quickly; however, the damage was already done. This all but confirmed that despite the game’s $59.99 price tag, it is still one of the top three pre-ordered PS5 games in the US. Furthermore, now that the game will be available for free to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, if you haven’t pre-ordered Control Resonant already, you might want to wait for launch day.

Image Credit: Instagram / Xbox UK

Furthermore, it would seem that Xbox Game Pass setting monthly limits on cloud gaming paid off after all. The trade-off between fewer cloud-gaming hours for more games is a great exchange for regular subscribers.

The info coincidentally comes just a day after a Steam leak revealed achievements for dozens of upcoming games, including Control Resonant. Some of the achievements mention defeating Resonants (bosses) in locations like Downtown, Central, and West Incursion Zone, which we’ve seen in trailers already.

Now that Xbox UK has accidentally revealed that Control Resonant would be a day-one Game Pass release, it could be one of the biggest third-party additions this year to be available on launch day to subscribers. With more games, such as RuneScape Dragonwilds and Minecraft Dungeons 2 on the way, Xbox Game Pass is truly delivering value for money where it matters.

Finally, ahead of launch, Remedy has also shared a full list of system requirements for Control Resonant online, which require a beefy setup including an i7 or Ryzen 7 paired with an RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6700 XT in recommended settings to run the game without lag and for a smoother experience.