Star Wars Galactic Racer is Free-to-Play at Launch, but There’s a Catch

If you’re still craving some intergalactic action after Star Wars Zero Company and want to jump into Star Wars: Galactic Racer on PC at launch, Amazon Luna has you covered, with the game available to play for free.

However, there’s a catch: you’ll need an active Amazon Prime subscription to access Amazon Luna, its cloud-gaming service, and play Star Wars: Galactic Racer.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is available to play for “free” as part of October’s Amazon Prime Gaming catalog. With Amazon Luna, you can try the Campaign, Arcade, and Scenario gameplay modes without purchasing the game, as long as you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99/month or $139/year.

Image Credit: Amazon

Campaign, Arcade, and Scenario modes constitute the single-player content in Star Wars: Galactic Racer. However, you cannot play multiplayer for free using Amazon Luna. It’s a fair trade-off, especially if you have an Amazon Prime subscription and were looking forward to the game.

Jeff Gattis, Head of Gaming at Amazon, celebrated the launch of Star Wars: Galactic Racer on Amazon Luna in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, saying, “We’ve always believed Luna players deserve to be in the action from day one, and Star Wars: Galactic Racer makes that a reality for the first time.”

“Luna players can jump into the single-player campaign the moment it launches without needing to own a console or wait for a lengthy download. If they’re a Prime member, they already have it at no additional cost,” said the Amazon head.

So, if you want to play one of the best Star Wars games released this year for free and don’t mind the Amazon Prime subscription catch, this is the way. However, if you’re not interested in playing Star Wars: Galactic Racer for free, there’s still a sizeable catalog to play with.

Amazon Luna lets you stream big hits like Dispatch, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Star Wars Outlaws, and more. That said, will you try out Star Galactic Racer’s single-player for free on Amazon Luna? Tell us in the comments section below.