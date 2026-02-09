The Mandalorian & Grogu Trailer Premieres at Super Bowl

The Super Bowl event finally gave fans a new trailer for the anticipated Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian, and Grogu. Following the release of The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, the audience will finally be able to witness the magic their beloved franchise brings to the big screen in early summer 2026. So, without wasting even a minute, let’s dig deeper and learn more about it.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Gets First Official Trailer

Starring Pedro Pascal in the lead role, is one of the most popular Star Wars series. And now, it’s time for The Mandalorian to set sail for the big screens. The upcoming film is the continuation of the Disney+ series that premiered back in 2019 and ran till 2023. Of course, everyone is excited to witness the brilliance of this world on the big screen, and the new trailer gives us a rather wholesome glimpse of the upcoming film. Here you go, take a good look at the amazing clip yourself:

A new journey begins.



Watch the big game spot and see The Mandalorian and Grogu only in theaters and IMAX May 22. pic.twitter.com/5M0MKbJFqr — Star Wars (@starwars) February 8, 2026

In the trailer, we can see The Mandalorian and the adorable Grogu together. The trailer doesn’t give us anything in terms of story, and it doesn’t even show any other characters from the film. However, it shows enough to get the Star Wars talking. While some fans are excited for the film, some are worried that the movie is going for the Lilo & Stitch approach. That being said, we won’t be sure about the story until we get a full-fledged story trailer.

Apart from Pedro Pascal, the movie will also feature Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne taking on significant roles in the film. The film sees the incredibly talented Jon Favreau in the director’s chair. Also, the film is scheduled to get a theatrical release on May 22, 2026. So, we are only a few months away from seeing Din Djarin on the big screen.