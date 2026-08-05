You Can Claim Your Free Xbox 25th Anniversary Badge Now, Here’s How

Xbox is turning 25 years old on November 15, 2026, and you will be able to redeem a free XBOX 25th Anniversary Badge to show your support. Whether you have been here from the start or just joined in on the fun, all are welcome to claim this little token of appreciation.

If you’re interested in claiming this special badge, you will need to act fast. It will only be available for a limited amount of time, much like the free games on the Epic Games Store. Thankfully, it’s easy to do, and there are just a few simple steps involved to claim the free XBOX 25th Anniversary Badge.

How to Get the Xbox 25th Anniversary Badge for Free

To get the XBOX 25th Anniversary Badge for free, all you need to do is follow these few steps. The entire process shouldn’t take more than a few minutes to complete. It will pair well with the Retro Green XBOX 25th Anniversary Series X Console and Controller. Here are the steps:

Sign in to your Xbox account on console, PC, or via the XBOX mobile app.

Upon signing in, you will receive the Xbox 25th Anniversary Badge for free.

You can find it on the lower left side of your profile page alongside other badges.

It will be granted to you automatically. Once claimed, you will be able to showcase it on your profile. The badge will be available through the end of 2026, which gives you ample time to get it. If, by chance, you do not see it, you may need to contact support.

Image Credit: X/MajorNelson

We are not entirely sure if you will be able to get the XBOX 25th Anniversary Badge for free (or otherwise) once the year ends. Unlike Microsoft, which could be expanding Xbox backward-compatible games to PC, the badge may not be available for those who missed out.

That said, it is best if you sign into your account now to obtain it. The last thing you want is to lose out on this little digital trinket. Imagine, in another 25 years, how rare this badge would be. You could brag about it to your friends and show it off with pride.

Aside from the free XBOX 25th Anniversary Badge, it’s a good time to be an Xbox player. There are quite a few Ubisoft PC Games that you can get for free via Game Pass. This includes major titles such as Far Cry 6, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Skull and Bones.

Lastly, if you’re a Halo fan, you should try out these Halo Campaign Evolved codes for free armor styles and skins. Although Halo Campaign Evolved opened to mixed reviews on Steam, the nostalgia is worth experiencing once again.

Let us know if you are eager to get the XBOX 25th Anniversary Badge or if you’re more interested in seeing what Xbox has planned next.