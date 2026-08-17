Free Halo, Forza, and More Rewards Up for Grabs via McDonald’s Xbox 25th Anniversary Promotion

McDonald’s is partnering with Xbox to celebrate the brand’s 25th anniversary with a new promotion that offers players exclusive in-game rewards for their beloved franchises.

McDonald’s is offering digital rewards alongside menu items inspired by Xbox games like Forza Horizon 6 and Halo: Campaign Evolved.

While details on how to claim the rewards are still under wraps, players can check the McDonald’s app to keep track of the promotion with Xbox. For now, McDonald’s has revealed the full list of rewards that players can obtain:

Forza Horizon 6 – Car Voucher

Fallout 76 – Sugar Bomb Bundle

Halo: Campaign Evolved – Master Chief Armor

Candy Crush Saga – Booster Bundle

World of Warcraft – Red Hot Portable Bakery

Overwatch – Kiriko Donut Break Emote

Image Credit: Playground Games

Tim Kenward, the chief marketing officer for McDonald’s UK and Ireland, shared a statement on the Xbox collaboration: “Gaming is all about imagination and the worlds we love to get lost in. What excites me about this partnership is that we’re bringing parts of these iconic gaming worlds to life, giving fans the chance to experience food they have only ever seen on screen.”

He admits that he’s a huge Fallout fan and is excited for the Blamco Cheesy Potato Bites. There’s a catch, though. Unfortunately, the rewards are only available as part of McDonald’s UK and Ireland-exclusive Side Missions campaign. We haven’t heard any details about this promotion going live in other regions. However, if you’re in the UK and Ireland and are craving McDonald’s, you’re in luck.

For those living outside these regions, Xbox’s 25th anniversary goes beyond just the McDonald’s collab. You can claim a free XBOX 25th anniversary badge through the end of 2026 ahead of the actual celebration on November 15. Once you have claimed it, you can proudly display it on your Xbox profile.

On the other hand, you can also claim major Ubisoft PC releases for free via Xbox Game Pass, so it’s a great time to be an Xbox fan. In addition, you can claim new Master Chief Armor Styles using free Halo: Campaign Evolved codes while you wait for the McDonald’s Xbox promotion to go live on the app.