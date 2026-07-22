Xbox Launches Backward Compatibility on PC and Handhelds, Starting With Four Classic Games

Xbox is making some big shakeups, and one of their latest endeavors is introducing backward compatibility on PC. Xbox has announced that four classic games, BLiNX: The Time Sweeper, Conker: Live and Reloaded, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, and Fuzion Frenzy, are now backward compatible across supported PCs and handhelds starting today.

The Xbox Backward Compatibility feature will be launching into early release for PC today. This will bring many of the Xbox originals available to play on PC and supported handhelds, including ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X, for the first time. This was one of the 10 Xbox Player Voice requests we had highlighted when Asha Sharma took her throne.

New Enhanced Features with Xbox Backward Compatibility

Image Credit: Xbox

Alongside the games mentioned earlier, Xbox has promised that more are coming in the near future. Each of the Xbox Backward Compatible games is now available for purchase on PC and included with the Xbox Game Pass plans. These games will also be available on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Additionally, Xbox has added new features to enhance the experience of these old classics. Players will be able to modify the following settings:

Up to 4x resolution upscaling

VSync support

Fullscreen and Windowed display modes

Anisotropic filtering

Enhanced anti-aliasing

Customizable language and audio settings

All the Xbox Originals will receive the ‘Achievements’ feature later this year. The four games announced today will also be updated with achievements at the same time. With Xbox recently laying off 3200 jobs, this is surprisingly good news from them.

Xbox Backward Compatibility System Requirements

Here are the Xbox Backward Compatibility system requirements for PC. As long as your PC meets these very humble requirements, you will be able to play the Xbox originals mentioned above.

Minimum system requirements:

GPU: Nvidia GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 550 or Intel UHD 770 or Intel Arc A310

Nvidia GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 550 or Intel UHD 770 or Intel Arc A310 CPU : Min 4 Cores Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor

: Min 4 Cores Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor RAM: 8GB

8GB OS: Windows 11

Windows 11 Drivers and Versions: Latest Version as of January 2026

Recommended specifications:

GPU : Radeon RX 68005 or Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti or Intel Arc A770

: Radeon RX 68005 or Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti or Intel Arc A770 CPU : 6 cores and 12 threads Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme

: 6 cores and 12 threads Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme DirectX Version : DirectX12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

: DirectX12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11 GPU VRAM: 8GB

8GB OS : Windows 11

: Windows 11 Drivers and Versions: Latest Version as of January 2026

We had also recently seen a rumor about Xbox keeping the physical disc drive alive for Project Helix. Now, with the Backward Compatibility feature, I can safely say that it is the correct step forward.