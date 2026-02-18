The Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer Brings in an Unexpected Cameo

We have made our way once again to a galaxy far, far away with the new trailer of The Mandalorian and Grogu. A new clip has come our way from the world of Star Wars, bringing back the most loved father-son duo in the franchise. While there was another clip a little while ago, it did not bring us any insight, but in the trailer of The Mandalorian and Grogu, we get to see a pretty cool cameo from someone truly unexpected.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer Released

A few days ago, it came to light that Martin Scorsese will appear in The Mandalorian and Grogu. However, there were no comments from the actor or Lucasfilm. In the new trailer, Scorsese’s character has officially been revealed. Martin Scorsese will appear in The Mandalorian and Grogu as a four-armed Ardennian shop owner who interacts with Din.

We see him being approached by Din Djarin seeking information on Hutt. However, instead of letting Din know what he wants to know, the character closes shop, indicating that talking about Hutt is a big deal in this story.

What Did We See in The Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer?

The trailer showed us elements we will see in the upcoming movie. By the looks of it, there is a good chance that it will rely heavily on nostalgia, since multiple characters from Star Wars, especially Hutt, will be seen in The Mandalorian and Grogu. However, for me, the big reveal was Embo, the bounty hunter, in the movie.

It appears that The Mandalorian and Grogu will revolve entirely around the father and son going out to different corners of the universe and taking down multiple bad guys, all wrapped up in a linear story. Since the trailer masks the plot really well, it’s hard to say exactly what happens, so we will have to wait till the movie releases to learn more.