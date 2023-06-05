MacBook Air With 15-inch Display and M2 Chip Introduced

Apple has launched the highly-anticipated and heavily rumored 15-inch MacBook Air at the 2023 edition of the much-awaited Developer’s Conference. This is a first for MacBook Air! It comes packed with the M2 Apple silicon, provides up to 18 hours of battery life, and much more. Check out the complete specification and availability details below.

15-inch MacBook Air: Specs and Features

To begin with, the brand-new Macbook Air features an aluminum unibody enclosure, that is 11.5mm thick and weighs at only 1.4 kg. It features, for the first time ever, a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display with up to 500 nits of peak brightness, thin bezels, and the familiar notch. The 2023 MacBook Air is touted as the thinnest 15-inch laptop in the world.

The 2022 Apple M2 chip powers the 2023 MacBook Air. It has up to 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, up to 24GB RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage and follows the same familiar architecture as seen in 2022, with a media engine, simultaneous 4K and 8K streams, a ProRes video engine, and more. Additionally, the 2023 15-inch M2 MacBook Air supports MagSafe charging, which comes with a braided charging cable.

The MacBook Air comes with a headphone jack, two Thunderbolt ports, and Touch ID integrated within the power button. There is also a 1080p Full-HD FaceTime camera for premium video quality, and a six-speaker sound system for a spatial audio experience, with Dolby Atmos certification. It comes with Apple’s signature Magic keyboard and a fanless silent design.

Although Apple has not disclosed the battery size of the Air, it is expected to provide up to 18 hours of video playback. If we go by the previous year’s MacBook Air, the laptop can support 67Wh Fast Charging. The laptop is available in Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver color options.

Price and Availability

The all-new 15-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,299 (~ Rs 1,07,000) and $1,199 (~ Rs 98,900) for students It is now available for pre-order and you will be able to buy it from June 13, 2023.