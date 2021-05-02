While there are a ton of unique and innovative products listed on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, sometimes there are products that look straight outta 2060! Mictic is one of those products, developed by a Zurich-based tech startup, and it translates your gestures and body movements and converts them into music in real-time.

It is essentially a pair of wristbands that connects to your Android or iOS device via Bluetooth, and then creates music that matches your body movements. with this, you’ll be able to play air instruments or compose a track if you wish.

“We’ve packed centuries of Swiss engineering into Mictic and brought it into the digital era. And are the first wearable device that is a true musical instrument and not just a controller for Midi or other interfaces,” Mictic says.

How Does It Work?

The wristbands send a bunch of multi-access accelerometer data to the companion app on Android and iOS. The app then uses the data to determine what sounds to play. The wearables have four set sound patches or modes.

In the first mode, it generates robotic noises allowing you to create soundtracks for your sci-fi short film or maybe a robot dance that you just choreographed. The second mode is all about the beats as this mode spits out drum and bass riffs. The third mode lets you play piano and the fourth is the cell instrument.

The wristbands boast 24ms of latency and 4-hour battery life and the good news is that you don’t even have to possess any skills when it comes to musical instruments in order to create some soundtracks with this device.

“Our mission is to give everyone the power to express themselves no matter what kind of music they enjoy, and whether they are already Grammy-winners, or have had no training at all. Mictic can be used for any age range and you really don’t have to be a musician to enjoy it,” the company further added.

Price and Availability

As for availability, the company is currently running a Kickstarter campaign. It has already raised over $25,000 from 185 backers, as of writing this article. So, if you want a pair of Mictic bands for yourself, you can back the project with CHF 89 (~Rs 7,221) to pre-book the wearable. The company will start shipping the orders from September 2021.