If you haven’t been living under a rock, you would know that Oppo launched the Find X3 series in China recently. The top-end variant in the series, Oppo Find X3 Pro, sets itself apart with the inclusion of a 30x microscope camera onboard. It is a 3MP f/3.0 camera with native 30x magnification capability. But, you will have to shell out 1,149 euros (~Rs. 99,800) to use the microscope camera on the Find X3 Pro. What if I told you that there exists a product that can offer even better results for just under $40 (~Rs. 2,800).

iMicro Q2: Tiny Microscope for Your Smartphone

Yeah, it’s time for me to introduce you to the iMicro Q2 fingertip microscope. It is a tiny half-inch microscope lens that is the same size as your fingertip. It weighs merely 0.47 grams and can easily be carried in your pocket or wallet. The best part is that the microscope works with almost any smartphone out there. Just take the lens out of the case, attach it to the phone’s camera via the built-in reusable, nano-suction pad. You can attach and remove the lens multiple times.

You can see the packaging, application, and calibration process in the video below:

Key Features

The key highlight of the iMicro Q2 fingertip microscope has to its insane magnification capabilities. You get up to 800x magnification with this lens, which is close to 27 times the magnification capabilities of the Find X3 Pro. Also, you get very high resolution and low distortion with this tiny lens. You can also switch on the LED flashlight on your phone to illuminate the subject and capture clearer pictures.

Now, if you are wondering about how it works? iMicro explains that it is a three-step process. “First, the lens provides optical magnification to generate the image on the smartphone camera’s sensor; second, the image on the sensor is displayed on the much larger screen via the electronic process and magnification; third, digital zoom provides further magnification as a digital magnification to the image. The total magnification is a combination of these three,” says the company.

The company boasts that its microscope’s optical performance is comparable to a professional desktop microscope. Don’t believe us? Take a look at some of the sample pictures captured using the iMicro Q2 microscope right here. You get a close look at 100 euro currency, human hair, logos on an IC, and more.

Turn Your Smartphone into a Powerful Microscope

So yeah, if you think the microscope camera on the Oppo Find X3 is amazing and you want to use it on a regular, then you don’t need to break the bank. Just get the iMicro Q2 and convert your existing smartphone into a powerful microscope. The microscope is currently available on Indiegogo for CAD 47 (or $38/ Rs. 2,750). This is the second round of funding for the project, after a successful Kickstarter campaign last year.