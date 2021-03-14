While established TV manufacturers are busy making rollable and transparent TVs, luxury electronics maker C Seed is making a leap to what it claims to be the world’s first unfolding indoor 4K TV. Yeah, companies have still not perfected foldable smartphones and we already have massive foldable TVs amidst us.

C SEED M1 – The World’s First Foldable 165-inch MicroLED TV

When unfolded, the C Seed M1 is a huge 165-inch 4K microLED TV consisting of five panels. It features a high-precision frame built of aviation-grade aluminum alloy. To ensure a seamless experience, the company uses Adaptive Gap Calibration (AGC) technology that detects potential offsets between folding TV wings and proactively calibrates the brightness of LEDs.

The display has a brightness of 1000nits, 16-bit color depth, 30,000:1 contrast ratio, and supports HDR and HDR10+ processing. You will find a single HDMI port with HDCP 2.2 support, 2 USB ports, and a serial port onboard. This microLED TV has 2.1 audio support, thanks to the integrated soundbar. The total system is heavy and weighs 1,350 kg.

“The M1 provides unique entertainment in brilliant quality without compromising the character of a room – the one ideal solution for integrating large TV systems into spacious contemporary interior design,” says C SEED Managing Partner Alexander Swatek.

While it takes a few seconds to entirely unfold, the process does indeed look satisfying. Take a look at the glorious unfolding process of the TV below:

C SEED M1: Price and Availability

C Seed M1 is available in Silver, Gold, Black, and Titanium color variants. Coming to the pricing, the M1 is priced at a whopping $400,000 (~Rs. 2.91 crores). However, that doesn’t include the cost involved to fit the TV into your room’s flooring.

Check-out the $400,000 C Seed M1 microLED TV