Microsoft Rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.651 to the Release Preview Channel

After delivering the mandatory April 2022 update for Windows 11 and Windows 10 earlier this week, Microsoft has now started rolling out a new Windows 11 update. The build is rolling out in the Release Preview channel and takes the build number to 22000.651. In this update, the Redmond giant fixed a lot of bugs in its latest desktop OS, including the one that causes Windows 11 to take around 40 minutes to boot up. Check out the details below.

Windows 11 Build 22000.651 Rolls Out in Release Preview Channel

Microsoft recently shared an official blog post on its forum to announce the new Windows 11 update for Insiders in the Release Preview channel. For Windows 10, the build number is 19044.1679.

Although Microsoft did not add any new features with this Windows 11 update, the company listed bug fixes for an array of existing issues. These fixes are more or less the same for Windows 11 and Windows 10 builds. One of these bugs, in particular, caused Windows 11 (and Windows 10) to take 40 minutes to startup. Although Microsoft did not mention what caused it in the first place, the bug has been fixed.

Other than that, the KB5102643 update fixes numerous bugs relating to memory leak issues for continued usage, Dynamic Host Configurations Protocol (DHCP), Microsoft word in Edge, and several others.

Furthermore, the company mentioned that it has improved the Autopilot client to process updated TPM capabilities and changed the timeout for Azure Active Directory. Check out the official changelog for the latest Windows 11 update for Insiders to learn more about the changes.

This comes in addition to the recent Windows 11 Insider build 22598, which was recently released for Beta and Dev channels with changes like default Windows Spotlight, new ISOs for clean Windows 11 installs, and several fixes.

Now, coming to the availability of the update, it is currently rolling out on the Release Preview channel for Windows Insiders. Production users will be able to opt-in for testing the update in the coming weeks. Following the testing, Microsoft will roll it out as part of the May 2022 mandatory Patch Tuesday update.