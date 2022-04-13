Windows 11 KB5012592 Update Lets Users Easily Change the Default Browser

Microsoft has rolled out a mandatory cumulative update for Windows 11 as part of its April 2022 Patch Tuesday security updates. The update adds the ability to easily switch the default browser in Windows 11, which was in the works for a long time. In addition, Microsoft has also released a cumulative update for Windows 10 with the Search Highlights feature. Check out the details below.

Microsoft has rolled out the KB5012592 update for Windows 11, which takes its build number to 22000.613. It is a mandatory update for users and brings various security fixes and new features to Windows 11, including a notification system, and the much-awaited ability to easily change the default web browser.

For those unaware, Microsoft eliminated the button to switch the default web browser in Windows 11 in its initial release. But following debates and controversies, the company started testing a way to easily change the default web browser, which was rolled out as part of an optional update for Windows 11 last month. However, Microsoft is rolling the feature out as part of its April 2022 mandatory update for users.

The new “Set Default” button for web browsers arrives alongside the new notification delivery system that was also a part of last month’s optional KB5011563 update. The new system shows up to four toast notifications like calls, reminders, and alarms simultaneously.

Furthermore, Microsoft has fixed bugs that caused certain OneDrive files to lose focus after they were renamed and the Enter key was pressed. Also, users will now see the relevant Widget settings option when they search for “Widgets” in Windows 11.

Other than this, Microsoft has rolled out updates to its Windows 10 versions 21H2, 21H1, and 20H2, taking their build numbers to 19044.1645, 19043.1643, and 19042.1645, respectively. With this update, the company has added the new “Search Highlights” feature to Windows 10 that shows relevant and meaningful suggestions in the Search UI.

The feature was first added to Windows 11 early last month and it was rolled out as part of an optional Windows 10 update later. However, with the new KB5012599 mandatory update for Windows 10, Microsoft is rolling out the feature to all users running its previous-gen Windows OS.

So, if you are on Windows 11 or 10, go to the Update section in the Settings app to check for the latest updates. Also, do let us know your thoughts on the new Windows features in the comments below.