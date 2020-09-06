Way before the existence of Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, there was one media-playing software for Windows that was used by over 60 million users. And if you are a ’90s kid, then you would know that I am talking about the legendary media player, Winamp. The software was used by a massive amount of users back in its heydays and it was mostly because of the thousands of user-made skins. Now, a Facebook engineer has created the “Winamp Skin Museum” to showcase all the skins ever designed for the player.

A Deep Dive Into the Sea of Nostalgia

Created by Jordan Eldredge, an engineer working at Facebook, the “Winamp Skin Museum” contains over 65,000 skins that were made for the media player back when it was popular in the market. You can browse through the skins and interact with the player as if it was already installed on your PC.

“The Winamp Skin Museum is an attempt to build a fast, searchable, and shareable, interface for the collection of Winamp Skins amassed on the Internet Archive,”, says the Eldredge, the creator of the project.

So once you open the website, immediately you will notice the massive mosaic of the skins for the retro software. Back in the days, these skins were designed by Winamp users from all over the world. That is what made this media player so popular amongst the music lovers.

Now, clicking on any of the 65,000 skins for the player will open up a live and interactive UI for the player. Here, you will find 4 pre-loaded songs that you can play by clicking the play button. Moreover, there is also the option to download the skin on your PC.

If you are looking for a specific skin for the software, you can use the search field to search for your desired skin. Or you can click the “Random” button to open up the player with a random skin.

So, if you are getting bored at your home during the lockdown and looking to dive deep in the sea of nostalgia, then do check out this awesome digital museum for the software.