If the first thing that comes to your mind with wireless charging is the fact that it’s even more restrictive than wired charging thanks to all the precise positioning on wireless charging pads and whatnot, well this is something you might like reading about.

Wi-Charge has today announced its new ultra-compact PowerPuck that the company claims can wirelessly charge compatible devices from up to 30 feet away. The company is aiming the charger towards smart and IoT devices. According to Wi-Charge, the PowerPuck plugs straight into a wall socket, or you can screw it into a lightning bulb socket (as you can see in the image below) and from that point onwards, it just works.

The device is only slightly bigger than a Nest thermostat, according to information released by Wi-Charge, and is also easy to install. PowerPuck uses Wi-Charge’s AirCord technology which, the company claims, allows users to install the charger without any configuration, calibration, or tuning.

“PowerPuck changes how manufacturers create smart and IoT devices and how consumers and businesses use them,” said Yuval Boger, Chief Marketing Officer, Wi-Charge. “Not having to worry about device battery life or power cables means that manufacturers can implement unique features and magical experiences. Additionally, consumers and businesses alike can take advantage of next-generation smart devices to achieve convenience and efficiency.”

Samples of the PowerPuck are reportedly available to qualified partners, and the company is hoping to bring mass-produced PowerPuck units to consumers in 2020.