WhatsApp’s Desktop Version to Soon Get a Calls Tab

WhatsApp is working on adding a new Calls tab to its Desktop version to make it easier for you to make calls via its Desktop app. This will come after WhatsApp allowed users to conduct calls on its Desktop app last year.

WhatsApp for Desktop Testing a Calls Tab

WABetaInfo‘s recent report reveals that WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2246.4.0 update has introduced a new Calls Tab in the sidebar, which is also being beta-tested as of now. The new section will allow people to easily start a voice or video call and even view the call history.

The section will also provide information related to calls by tapping on the calling card. Although, the update doesn’t show the call history of all the synced devices. It is also revealed that calls made via the native desktop app may also not be displayed on the smartphone.

However, this is expected to change in the future when the update becomes more stable. You can check out the screenshot below to get an idea.

Image: WABetaInfo

To recall, audio and video calls on WhatsApp for Desktop were introduced last year. You can resize the call window and even use portrait or landscape orientations. It is currently available for individual chats and doesn’t work with groups. You can simply open a chat on WhatsApp’s desktop app and select the call icon to start one.

The Calls section is currently for beta users and it remains to be seen when it will reach the general audience. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also testing a new Screen Lock feature for its Desktop version as an extra layer of security. This will allow you to secure the app with a passcode whenever you use it. Plus, it might also support fingerprint scanning.

We will let you know whenever these features are officially rolled out. Therefore, stay tuned, and do share your thoughts in the comments below.