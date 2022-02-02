WhatsApp Now Tests 2 Day Message Deletion Limit; Communities Section Detailed Too

WhatsApp is expected to extend the time limit for message deletion for a while now and a recent beta update suggests that it might be introduced soon. However, with a different time limit. The rumored Communities section has also been detailed and message reactions’ launch also seems to be closer. Here’s a look at the upcoming WhatsApp features.

3 New Upcoming WhatsApp Features

As per the latest beta version (2.22.4.10) of WhatsApp for Android (courtesy WABetaInfo), users will soon get the ability to delete send messages even after 2 days. The time limit is expected to be 2 hours and 12 hours, which will be an increase from the current limit of 1 hour, 8 minutes, 16 seconds.

However, it will be much less than the rumored limit of 7 days, which was also being tested. Turns out, it might not prove feasible and might not make sense for users to delete a message after a week. Hence, the Meta-owned messaging platform might go for the latest 2-day limit. That said, it’s still not the final word and there are chances WhatsApp might change this before it is released for all.

Whenever released, the new “Delete for Everyone” time limit will be an extension of the initial limit of 7 minutes, which was introduced back in 2017.

Another report by WABetaInfo showcases what the rumored Communities section will look like in WhatsApp. It was spotted in the app’s Android beta version 2.22.4.9. A screenshot suggests that the WhatsApp Communities will be a new section on the app, meant for group admins. It will allow them to manage all their groups from one place.

Image: WaBetaInfo

This functionality will also allow them to send messages to all groups’ members at once. The feature is still under development and there’s no word on when it will be released for the general audience.

It is also revealed that WhatsApp’s much-anticipated message reactions feature is being prepared to reach the app’s Android and iOS beta versions soon. Message reactions on WhatsApp will be end-to-end encrypted and similar to how people can react to messages on Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and even on Twitter. To recall, its settings were recently spotted on WhatsApp and this hints at its arrival soon. WhatsApp is readying message reactions (secured by end-to-end encryption) in a new upcoming update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/o9CMW6pnsN— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 2, 2022

Since all these features are currently a part of WhatsApp’s beta version, it remains to be seen when it will reach all the users. Whenever that happens, we will be sure to update you. Hence, stay tuned!