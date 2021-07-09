Last week, WhatsApp was spotted working on a new option that lets users choose video quality before uploading them. According to a new report from reputable WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo, the messaging app will bring the same functionality for images as well.

WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Send Images in Best Quality

WABetaInfo spotted the new photo upload quality settings in WhatsApp beta version 2.21.14.6. Going by the report, WhatsApp will offer three image quality settings – Auto, Best quality, and Data saver. The company reminds users that best quality photos are larger and can take longer to send.

If you set the photo upload quality to Auto, the app will decide the quality of the images you send, presumably based on your network speed. You can also send compressed versions of the image using the Data saver option. Another option is to send the image using the “Best quality” setting.

So, what is this Best quality option all about? Does this mean we can finally stop sending images as files to share uncompressed images on WhatsApp? Well, before we jump to a conclusion, we will have to run some tests to be sure. For now, it does seem like we will be able to share uncompressed images with this setting. But, we will have to wait until WhatsApp rolls out the feature first to be completely sure.

At the time of writing this article, the option to adjust the photo quality settings is not available even on beta builds. Once available, you will find the option in “Settings -> Storage and data”. We will update you when it happens along with a quick test to check the image quality when sending media in best quality mode, so stay tuned.