If you have tried shared a video with anyone on WhatsApp, I am sure you have noticed that WhatsApp essentially compresses the video. It degrades the video quality, and the receiver ends up with a low-quality video file. Well, that might change soon. Facebook-owned WhatsApp is planning to add a new feature that lets users send high-resolution videos.

Recently spotted by reputable tipster WABetaInfo, the “video upload quality” feature on WhatsApp is currently under development. It was discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta version (v2.21.14.6) and allows users to choose the quality of a video before sending it to a contact. You can check out a screenshot showcasing the feature right below.

As you can see here, following the rollout of this feature, you will be able to head into the “Storage and data” settings to choose from three options before sending a high-res video file on WhatsApp.

The “Auto” option, which is recommended by default, will reportedly choose the best compression algorithm for videos. The “Best quality” option, on the other hand, will send the video in the best possible quality, while the “Data saver” option will compress the file to save you precious internet data.

Now, it is worth pointing out that if you choose the “Best quality” option for your video uploads, it might take longer to send the video as such files are typically large in size. Moreover, you will use much more data to send the video file to the recipient. So, if you regularly run out of data, the “Data saver” option might be the best choice for you.

Coming to the availability, WhatsApp will roll out the “video upload quality” feature to the public via a future update soon. We will keep you in the loop once it becomes available in the public version of WhatsApp. So, stay tuned for more information.