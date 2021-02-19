If you are not living under a rock, you must be aware of WhatsApp’s recent privacy policy controversy. The Facebook-owned messaging giant announced its new privacy policy back in January. It forced users to accept the new policy or stop using the app. However, following backlash from its users and even governments, the company later tried to clarify its policy and then delayed the rollout. Now, WhatsApp has announced today that it would roll out new in-app banners “in the coming weeks” detailing the privacy policy.

Now, ever since WhatsApp announced its new privacy policy, users have been losing their trust in the app. As a result, other messaging apps such as Telegram and Signal have garnered millions of downloads. So, to re-gain user-trust, WhatsApp says that it has been collecting user feedback.

Today, the social-messaging giant announced to roll out new communication-banners in the app. These new in-app banners will show up only when the users click the “Tap to review” button under the policy-update banner.

WhatsApp says that this change will allow users to re-review its policy and get a better idea of how the new changes will affect them. Moreover, as per the company, users prefer these new in-app banners over the previous full-screen, pop-up alert. You can check out the screenshots of the new banners right below:

So, in these new banners, WhatsApp again clarifies that the changes in its new policy are primarily directed at some of the optional business features. You may choose not to use them. The company stresses the fact that the new policy will not affect user privacy. And, the company will not be sharing users’ private conversations with Facebook.

The company, with these new banners, aims to convince users that WhatsApp is still a secure messaging platform. However, it’s worth mentioning that messaging a business will not be as secure as private messages after this update.

Following the roll-out of these banners, the company will eventually give users the option to accept the new policy before May 15 and keep using the app.