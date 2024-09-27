WhatsApp’s Upcoming Feature Will Help You Customize Homescreen Notifications Badge

WhatsApp’s notification clutter can get pretty annoying, especially if you’re lazy and don’t tend to all those unread messages piling up. If you’re getting just the notification dot, that’s fine. However, on most Android skins and even iOS, the number of messages is displayed on the homescreen badge.

Right now, if you head into WhatsApp, that count goes away from the home screen. Whether you had unread messages or missed calls, everything is reset to zero. But, what if you want to smartly adjust your unread count? Well, according to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is now testing a feature that gives you more control over this very home screen badge count.

WABetaInfo notes that this particular feature has been rolled out via the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.20.17 update. With this, WhatsApp will reportedly let Android users “choose how your home screen badge count clears.”

Image Courtesy: WABetaInfo

Thanks to this feature, Android users can choose between two options:

Adjust after each view: With this selected, the WhatsApp homescreen badge will adjust your unattended messages and calls on the app after every view. This will let you keep track of your unread notifications without getting rid of them completely. For example, let’s say you have 100 unread messages on WhatsApp, reading one of them will bring the homescreen badge count to 99.

With this selected, the WhatsApp homescreen badge will adjust your unattended messages and calls on the app after every view. This will let you keep track of your unread notifications without getting rid of them completely. For example, let’s say you have 100 unread messages on WhatsApp, reading one of them will bring the homescreen badge count to 99. Clear after opening app: If you want a more harsh method of getting rid of the clutter, this option is the way to go. It will completely clear all notifications whatsoever, which is right now the default setting.

This will certainly give users a bit more control over their homescreen badge count. WhatsApp has been really focusing on enhancing the user experience, and features like chat filters, pin messages, chat themes, and more are great examples. Moreover, since it’s being tested out for Android, it won’t be surprising to see iOS users get it too.

What do you think about the latest WhatsApp homescreen badge count adjustment feature? Drop your thoughts in the comments down below!