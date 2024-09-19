This is How WhatsApp’s Upcoming Chat Themes Feature Will Work

When we talk about WhatsApp, its iconic green default chat theme comes to mind. And they have stuck with it for over a decade, as it helps the app stand out amongst the rest. But since early this year, the popular messaging app has been working to add a new chat theme feature, and finally, we get a closer look at how it will work on the Android version of WhatsApp.

We have previously talked about how the WhatsApp chat theming feature will work on iOS. Now, according to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp Beta version 2.24.20.12 on Android gives us an even better look at how the Chat theme option will look like.

Image Courtesy: Android Authority

You can see from the screenshots shared by Android Authority, that there will be 12 preset themes at launch. This number might likely increase when the feature comes out. You can pick any of them, and the chat bubble colors automatically change to compliment the wallpaper. You can of course select a different chat color and even apply your own custom wallpaper.

There’s also an option to switch between light and dark themes, which you can toggle in the preview before you apply the theme. This way, you can see how a selected theme will look when you enable the dark mode. It even lets you adjust the intensity of the dark mode.

This way, you can change the default chat theme on WhatsApp. But you will also be able to do this for individual chats. Do note that your applied theme will not reflect on the chat of the other person.

While the feature is still in development, it appears to be nearing completion, and I expect it will be available by the end of the year. However, this is all guesswork. Currently, it is only available to a limited number of WhatsApp Beta users. So, if you want to try this feature early, sign up for the WhatsApp Beta program on the Play Store.