WhatsApp for Mac App Now Available for All

Earlier this year, WhatsApp made the native macOS app available for open beta testing to expand its reach to more devices. This also included the introduction of the active Windows app. After the beta testing phase, it’s now time for WhatsApp for macOS to reach all as it’s now available. Check out the details below.

WhatsApp for macOS Now Available

WhatsApp has made the announcement via the X (formerly, Twitter) post. The WhatsApp app for macOS is now available to download via the App Store. This is a global launch for all users, so, if you want to natively use WhatsApp on your Mac device, you can now. this message is for Mac users 🖥️



WhatsApp for Mac on desktop is available globally in the @AppStore: https://t.co/KoVK7u9h1p— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 6, 2023

This comes after the dedicated WhatsApp for macOS app went into beta testing last year. The new app’s version is based on Mac Catalyst unlike the previous version, which was based on Electron. This is said to improve the overall usage experience as compared to the desktop client.

The app calls for a smooth experience and comes with features like audio and video calls, the ability to drag and drop files, and actions like archived chats, starred messages, and more. You will have to download the app and scan the QR code to link your WhatsApp account on an Android or iOS device to the Mac.

The new WhatsApp for macOS app will dismiss the need for dedicately opening WhatsApp for the web and scanning the QR code each time to access the chats. It will also show notifications and messages even when offline. So, there won’t be a need for you to keep the phone around.

To recall, WhatsApp has recently launched a dedicated app for iPads, which is a much-requested option. We even talked about our experience of the same and you can check it out here. So, what are your thoughts about the WhatsApp for macOS app finally rolling out for all? Let us know in the comments below.