WhatsApp Is Getting Colorful Chat Themes; Here’s How It Will Work

Most popular messaging apps out there let you customize the theme of the chat with a different colored one. A feature that WhatsApp has missed out on as it stuck to its iconic green theme for over a decade. But it looks like things are taking a turn for good as the messaging giant teased colorful chat themes coming to the app in the latest beta.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta update for iOS version 24.17.10.71 provides us with a peak at different colored themes for individual chats. It offers a highly customizable experience to the user as they pick different themes for chats, offering a unique look to each one.

There will be a selection of 10 themes in the initial launch and, hopefully, the number will grow with later updates. It is also possible that we will see dark mode versions of these themes, as most of us prefer to use the app in that mode. Here’s how you will be able to set a theme for individual chats.

Go to the Contact info screen on WhatsApp by heading over to a chat and tapping on the contact’s name at the top. Here, tap on the Chat theme option. Select the theme you want to apply. You can also personalize this theme by choosing your preferred Message color and Wallpaper under “Customize”. When you select a theme, you will see a full-screen preview of it. Here, tap on Set at the top right to apply the theme.

The selected theme will be applied, and it will override the current system theme for that chat only. Remember, this is different from the app theming option, which we covered earlier. It will only apply to chats, not the entire interface.

Unlike Messenger or Instagram, the theme won’t show up for other people. So they won’t know whether you have applied a new theme or not. The feature is still in development with no current ETA’s. But given by the looks of it, it feels almost close to release. Hopefully that is the case.

Are you excited to see chat themes in WhatsApp? I’ve grown tired of the boring green theme anyway. Do share your thoughts with us in the comments below.