Whatsapp May Soon Allow Users to Change the Theme Color, Finally!

Recently, we saw WhatsApp make a whole lot of UI changes to both its Android and iOS apps. From revamped icons and new colors to new features like multi-account support and Channels, the whole revamp has been a major update for WhatsApp.

Now, a new WABetaInfo report has surfaced online revealing that the app is working on introducing the ability to change the app’s theme colors for iOS users.

WhatsApp to Allow iOS Users to Change App Colors

Right now, the only theme change that WhatsApp allows its users to carry out is shuffling between the light and dark modes. However, it doesn’t permit you to change the primary green color that’s part and parcel of the WhatsApp branding.

That will reportedly change soon, as WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is working on a new “app color” feature that will give users more control over the app’s appearance. This feature was first spotted in iOS beta version 24.1.10.70.

Image courtesy: WABetaInfo

As you can see in the screenshot above, there will be five different color options to choose from, at least for now. In addition, we also see that the color will be applied across the app, as visible in the unread messages indicator as well as the time the messages are received. Currently, the app seems to have five color options, namely green, blue, white, pink, and purple.

Furthermore, the report mentions that WhatsApp may even allow users to change the bubble color in the chat window. However, remember that this feature is currently in development and not even accessible to iOS beta app users.

Moreover, nothing has been said about Android getting this feature. However, going by WhatsApp’s track record and feature parity support, we expect the theme change feature to make it to Android as well.

The ability to change the app color surely does give users more control over the chat’s appearance, allowing them to customize it to an extent that was far from being possible previously. There’s no doubt that when this feature rolls out, it will indeed be one of the biggest changes that WhatsApp has ever introduced.

Are you excited to paint your WhatsApp in a color different from green? Do share your thoughts on this feature in the comments below.