WhatsApp Tests Giving Its Username Feature a Big Security Boost

Incessant spam texts are one of the biggest issues with WhatsApp these days. Any business to whom you have provided your contact number can start bombarding you with promotional texts over the app. It has become such an issue that I have more ads in my chat feed than the people I talk to. This could be why WhatsApp is adding Username PIN authentication for unknown senders.

As per WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp Beta version 2.24.18.2 for Android gives us another glimpse of the upcoming Username feature. This will let you find others and connect with them over the app using their unique usernames instead of phone numbers like we traditionally do.

What’s intriguing this time is we get to see a new security measure, which goes by the name – Username PIN. This feature will let users set an additional security layer. So, anyone with their username will also need the PIN to contact someone on WhatsApp. Note that this will be only required when messaging someone for the first time.

Image Courtesy: WABetaInfo

This will put a pause to those spam and promotional texts that may flood your chat window. You would also get an option to show only your username or contact number. This will add an extra layer of privacy for the user. Usernames have been in development for a while now and should be nearing completion. However, if you want a chance to test this feature right now, then you can download the latest WhatsApp Beta update from the Google Play Store.

While the PIN requirement won’t put an end to the barrage of spam messages, I do hope it slows down the rate and the randomness of business texts we get each day. There’s no fixed timeline as of writing this story as to when the feature is set to arrive. But we can expect it to release in the upcoming months.

What do you think about this PIN security feature which is coming to WhatsApp? Are you excited about it? Let us know in the comments below.