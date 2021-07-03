Earlier this year in April, WhatsApp was spotted working on an official chat migration method to help users transfer chats between their Android and iOS devices. Since then, we also got to know that the Facebook-owned messaging app will even make it possible to transfer chats to a different phone number. In the latest development, it looks like WhatsApp’s chat migration process might require you to connect your devices with a cable.

WhatsApp Chat Migration May Require a Cable

WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo managed to go hands-on with the upcoming feature and noticed a warning message on the chat migration screen. The warning reads ‘Don’t disconnect your cable yet’, suggesting that you’ll have to keep your Android and iPhone connected with a cable.

Don’t get me wrong, it is highly unlikely that you’ll have to directly connect your Android and iOS devices with a cable. Instead, you might want to connect both of your devices to a PC for the chat migration to take place. The company may either launch a dedicated chat migration companion app for desktop or add the capability to WhatsApp Desktop or Web before launch.

WhatsApp requiring users to connect devices to a PC for transferring chats is surely a disappointment, but it’s not entirely a surprise. In fact, third-party solutions that exist now to transfer WhatsApp data from iPhone to Android works in exactly the same way. We hoped WhatsApp would figure out a way to transfer chats wirelessly, but I guess that’s too much to ask for. We’ll be updating you when WhatsApp rolls out the chat transfer feature along with a detailed guide, so stay tuned for updates.