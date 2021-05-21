WhatsApp recently started working on a new feature to easily transfer chats between Android and iOS. While WhatsApp has not started rolling out chat migration just yet, reliable tipster WABetaInfo has spotted another change that will make it possible for users to migrate chats to a new phone number.

WhatsApp Chat Migration to a Different Phone Number

In case you’re out of the loop, WhatsApp currently lets you transfer chats across the same platform and not across different platforms. Hence, the cross-platform chat migration feature was already a highly anticipated WhatsApp feature for 2021. But now, if the new report is anything to go by, WhatsApp is bringing in more flexibility in the migration process that should please users who often switch smartphones.

As you can see in the image below, WhatsApp is looking to add a new ‘Transfer to a different phone number?’ option in the chat migration screen. The best part is that this transfer includes both chat history and media. However, as WABetaInfo notes, you won’t be able to migrate chats at any time. The chat migration flow shows up only when you link a new phone to your WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp has not started rolling out chat history migration on Android and iOS just yet, even on beta. For now, we will have to wait until the Facebook-owned company finalizes the chat migration feature and first starts rolling it out to beta users. We will update you when it happens along with a guide to follow along, so stay tuned for that.

Featured Image Courtesy: WABetaInfo