Masked Aadhaar Card: What Is It and How to Download?

While the Aadhaar card is one of the most-used identification documents for KYC verification in India, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently issued a statement advising citizens to use a masked copy of their Aadhaar cards to protect sensitive information from organizations that might misuse them. So, if you wish to know what is a masked Aadhaar card and how you can download your own masked card, you are in the right place. Check out the details below to know more!

Masked Aadhaar Card: Explained (2022)

What is a Masked Aadhaar Card?

A masked Aadhaar card is essentially the same as a regular downloaded e-Aadhaar card, but with a part of your Aadhaar number hidden to protect your privacy. The first 8 digits of your unique Aadhaar number are hidden and marked with an “x”. The masked Aadhaar card only displays the last four digits of your Aadhaar number.

However, it is worth noting that other than the first 8 digits of your Aadhaar number, no other information will be masked on this special Aadhaar card. Hence, your picture, DOB, address, and other details will still be visible in the digital copy of your masked Aadhaar card.

Is Masked Aadhaar Card Valid and Should I Use It?

Speaking of the validity of a masked Aadhaar card, it is just as valid as a regular Aadhaar card, and you can use it for KYC and eKYC verifications. It is important to note that the information displayed on a masked Aadhaar card is the same as a regular Aadhaar card, except for the first 8 digits. And in most cases, companies only require the name, address, and DOB of an individual KYC verification rather than the Aadhaar number.

So, if you are wondering whether you can use a masked Aadhaar card in your future KYC/ e-KYC verifications, you can very well do that. In fact, we suggest you only use the masked Aadhaar card from now on to keep your Aadhaar number private and prevent its misuse.

How to Download Your Masked Aadhaar Card

Now, coming to the question of how you can get your masked Aadhaar card, there are a couple of easy ways to do that. Check out the step-by-step guide on how to download your masked Aadhaar card via the MyAadhaar website and the mAadhaar mobile app below:

Download Masked Aadhaar Card Using myAadhaar Website

Open the myAadhaar website on your laptop or desktop using your desired web browser.

Click the “Login” button to log into your Aadhaar account using your Aadhaar number and an OTP that you will receive on your registered mobile number.

On your myAadhaar Dashboard, click the “Download Aadhaar” option to initiate the download process.

Now, on the preview page, you will see a faded-out “Do you want a masked Aadhaar?” option at the top. Select the checkmark to download a masked Aadhaar card.

Now, click the “Download” button at the bottom to get your masked Aadhaar card.

The masked Aadhaar card will be downloaded as a password-protected PDF file. You can access it by entering the first four letters of your registered name (all capital) and the birth year of your registered DOB. You can check out a screenshot of my masked Aadhaar card attached right below. Although I have blurred some of the sensitive information, the Aadhaar number is of importance here. The Aadhaar number only reveals the last four digits in this digital format.

Download Masked Aadhaar Card Using mAadhaar App

Download the mAadhaar app (Free, Android and iOS) on your smartphone. Then, log into the app with your phone number.

On the dashboard, tap the “Download Aadhaar” option under the “All Services” section.

Next, tap and select the “Masked Aadhaar” option on the “Select your Preference” page.

Now, on the next page, you can either provide your Aadhaar Number, Virtual ID (ID) Number, or an Enrolment ID Number to start the download process.

Note: The VID and EID are secondary options that you can use if you have them handy. These options are currently only available via the app. In this story, however, I have used my 12-digit Aadhaar Number to download my masked Aadhaar card.

After you provide the required details, you will receive an e-copy of your masked Aadhaar card. You can download it as a PDF file and save it on your device’s local storage. The password for the downloaded file will be the first four digits of your name and your birth year, the same as explained above.

Get Masked Digital Aadhaar Card for Greater Privacy

These are the two easiest ways using which you can download your masked Aadhaar card on your desktop, laptop, or smartphone devices. You can download the e-Aadhaar card once and use it for identifying yourself or doing KYC verifications in the future. So, if you found this article helpful, do let us know in the comments below. Also, don’t forget to share it with your friends and family to make them aware of this super useful feature.