Sebastian Ørsted, a Danish Ph.D. student from Aarhus University’s Department of Mathematics managed to get Google Stadia running on something nobody would have expected – an e-book reader.

As Vice reports, the e-book reader was Onyx Boox Max 3, running on Android Pie. It has a 13.3-inch touch screen e-ink display and a 4300mAh battery. Ørsted estimated that he had lag between 500 and 1000 milliseconds, which is surprising for an e-ink display.

As you might expect, the gameplay is choppy and is not even playable by gamer standards. However, the fact that it works is incredible and unusual. “So this setup would obviously be useless for any practical video game experience. But as a tech demonstration, I think it’s really cool that it works at all.”, Ørsted told Vice.

It appears like the Boox Max 3 has a high refresh rate mode called “X-mode” aimed at heavier tasks like playing videos. The performance of the game improved after he enabled X-mode. “At first, the experience was quite bad. I was surprised, myself, at how well it suddenly went”, he added.

In case you’re interested to test out Stadia on different Android devices, you can bypass the compatibility check by following this trick or by using this Xposed module. Make sure you have an active Stadia subscription and a stable internet connection before you get started. In the meantime, if you’re confused between Microsoft’s Project xCloud and Google Stadia, check out our in-depth comparison on the same here.

Throughout the video, you can see him playing Destiny 2. Check out the video below and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments.