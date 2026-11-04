Home > News > “Go Play GTA 6”: Wardogs Dev Has a Surprisingly Blunt Message for Players in December

“Go Play GTA 6”: Wardogs Dev Has a Surprisingly Blunt Message for Players in December

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
Wardogs CEO Brammer and Lucia in GTA 6
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Bulkhead Studios will give its entire dev team an off on December following Wardogs' Early Access launch.
  • CEO Joe Brammer says the team has earned a break after working beyond its usual responsibilities.
  • Brammer is encouraging players to play GTA 6 during the studio's month-long break.
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GTA 6 is shaping up to be the biggest gaming release in history. While we’re waiting for its release on November 19, it’s already influencing developers across the industry. While some studios are trying to avoid its impact by delaying their games, Wardogs developer Bulkhead Studios seems to have a rather different approach.

Bulkhead CEO Wants Wardogs Players to Spend December Playing GTA 6

Instead of worrying about players moving on to GTA 6, the studio is actively encouraging them to do so. In an interview with Edge Magazine, reported by GamesRadar+, Bulkhead CEO Joe Brammer revealed that the studio will be taking an extended break throughout December 2026, following Wardogs’ Early Access launch.

Wardogs gameplay
Image Credit: Bulkhead Interactive

The decision comes after months of hard work, with Brammer explaining that team members regularly stepped outside their usual responsibilities to help bring the game to players. “Everyone has done something that’s not in their job description. Everyone wears multiple hats, because they can see the path to success with the product,” Brammer said.

It’s clear that the CEO recognizes the extra effort his team put into getting the game ready for Early Access, and also delivering Wardogs Season 2. At the same time, Brammer also seems well aware of the negative effects. He knows that taking an entire month off could leave players waiting for bug fixes, balance adjustments, and other updates.

However, he isn’t particularly concerned about keeping the community occupied during that period. “We’re going to make sure players know they can f**k off in December,” Brammer said, before adding that players should “Go play GTA 6, we need to detox.”

It’s certainly a very unusual message from a studio that has just released Wardogs in Early Access on September 10. This is especially true considering how developers typically work hard to retain their player base following an early access launch.

However, Bulkhead is confident that players will have plenty to keep them occupied during December and will eventually return to Wardogs. With GTA 6 expected to dominate every gaming conversation for the remainder of the year or more, the studio’s approach is a welcome change from the usual concerns.

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Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

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