WARDOGS Puts $100K in Real Cash on the Line for Best In-Game Clips

Bulkhead, the studio behind WARDOGS, has announced a brand-new WARDOGS $100K clip contest at the FPS Games Show. Players can submit WARDOGS clips on social media platforms or through the official website for a chance to win $100K in real cash if their clip takes the number 1 spot.

WarDogs Is Offering $100,000 Cash for Your Best Clip

The second Closed Beta for Bulkhead’s new tactical FPS title is live now, and players are ready to claim the WARDOGS Twitch drops.

Ahead of the test, the Bulkhead devs announced the WARDOGS $100K clip contest during the FPS Games Show. Players can submit their favorite WARDOGS clip, and one winner will be selected by the judging panel.

The creator of the best clip is confirmed to receive $100K in real cash from the WARDOGS Team. In addition, the creators of the other clips that secure a place in the top 100 rankings are confirmed to receive $100K in in-game cash.

Image Credit: Bulkhead Studios

So all you have to do is play WARDOGS, record a clip of your favorite in-game moment, and post it on social media platforms like X, Instagram, TikTok, etc, using the hashtag #WARDOGS100K.

In case you aren’t active on social media but still want to share your clip with the WarDogs team, you can directly submit it on the WARDOGS 100K contest website. The team has also confirmed that multiple clips can be submitted, but each clip must be under 2 minutes long. Clips with the most views will get the team’s attention.

No other tactical FPS games like Valorant or Counter Strike 2 would be ready to offer a $100K cash prize contest. That’s indeed life-changing money, and you now have a chance to win it by simply playing the game and sharing your favorite WARDOGS clip.

Bulkhead has also shared the multiple criteria for scoring the clips, which are as follows:

TEAMWORK : Use of selfish teamplay and communication.

: Use of selfish teamplay and communication. DECISION MAKING : Unique use of player decision-making in this sandbox battlefield.

: Unique use of player decision-making in this sandbox battlefield. ALL OUT WARFARE : Demonstrate ONLY IN WARDOGS action moments and chaos.

: Demonstrate ONLY IN WARDOGS action moments and chaos. CREATIVITY : Demonstrate uniqueness among the crowd, whether it’s execution, entertainment, or gameplay.

: Demonstrate uniqueness among the crowd, whether it’s execution, entertainment, or gameplay. ONLY IN WARDOGS Factor: Combines the elements above in a way that uniquely personifies what WARDOGS is.

WARDOGS’ second Closed Beta is live now and runs until September 6, 2026. Following two beta tests, WARDOGS will launch in early access on September 10, 2026. Bulkhead Studios wants every FPS gamer to try out its new game and has come up with an exciting contest for players.

Having said that, will you be posting WARDOGS clips on social media for a chance to win $100K in real cash? Let us know in the comments below.