WARDOGS Twitch Drops Are Here for Closed Beta, How to Get Free Rewards

Developer BULKHEAD and publisher Team17’s upcoming title, WARDOGS, officially begins its Closed Beta on Friday, August 21, 2026, at 1 PM ET. Players who have pre-ordered the WARDOGS Early Access on Steam will get access to the beta, which runs until August 23. Ahead of the Closed Beta, the developer has announced exclusive WARDOGS Twitch drops, and here’s how you can claim them all.

How to Get WARDOGS Twitch Drops

Before you claim the Twitch Drops, you need to connect your Steam and Twitch accounts on the game’s website. Here’s how you can do it:

Head to the official WARDOGS website.

Create a Steam account, or sign in with an existing one.

Click the ‘Link’ option on your Player Dashboard.

on your Player Dashboard. Link your Twitch account and start watching streamers.

Image Credit: X/@WARDOGS

Once you’ve linked your accounts, all you have to do is watch any WARDOGS Beta stream with “Twitch Drops” enabled for the required time to unlock a variety of rewards, including a Dune Buggy, an RPG Kit, and a Ghillie Suit.

Here are all the WARDOGS Twitch drops you can earn during the Closed Beta:

WARDOGS Twitch Drop Twitch Requirement Triage Kit x1 Watch any WARDOGS Beta stream for 15 minutes. First Aid Kit x1 Watch any WARDOGS Beta stream for 45 minutes. Assault Loadout x1 Watch any WARDOGS Beta stream for 2 hours Demolition Kit x1 Watch any WARDOGS Beta stream for 4 hours Dune Buggy x1 Watch any WARDOGS Beta stream for 7 hours. RPG Kit x1 Watch any WARDOGS Beta stream for 10 hours. – Ghillie Suit x1

– Sniper Kit x1 Watch any WARDOGS Beta stream for 15 hours.

Of course, 15 hours is a long time to watch for the Ghillie Suit and the Sniper Kit. However, you can leave any WARDOGS Closed Beta stream running in the background while you play the game. It will still count towards your Twitch Drops progression. Remember not to mute the stream, though.

Image Credit: X/@WARDOGS

When you unlock a specific WARDOGS reward, you can claim it through the ‘Drops & Rewards‘ section on Twitch. The items will become accessible via the in-game vault and are exclusive to the Closed Beta. This means that the Twitch Drops will likely not carry over to the game’s Early Access release on September 10, 2026.

On a brighter note, WARDOGS is set to appear at The FPS Games Show on September 3, which will also feature major releases such as Rainbow Six Siege, Escape from Tarkov, Ready or Not, SCUM, Gray Zone Warfare, Beautiful Light, Bodycam, and Hell Let Loose: Vietnam.

So, will you claim the WARDOGS Twitch Drops? Tell us in the comments section below.