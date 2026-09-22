WARDOGS Season 2 Announced, Coming October 15

Developer Bulkhead has officially announced WARDOGS Season 2, coming to Steam Early Access on October 15, 2026. The WARDOGS team shared a new teaser for the upcoming season on social media platforms, giving players a new look at the rainy weather conditions.

About two weeks ago, WARDOGS entered Steam Early Access, initiating Season 1. Meanwhile, the Season 2 announcement suggests each WARDOGS season will run for around a month, so expect Season 3 to arrive mid-December.

WARDOGS Season 2 will bring multiple features initially cut from the early access launch. Recently, Bulkhead CEO Joe Brammer on X commented on the upcoming season, saying, “I got to play the Season 2 build today, I wish we could get it out faster.. but reality is time exists. Thanks for all the feedback and more importantly data, we learned so much in just a week.”

Image Credit: Bulkhead

“Season 2 and 3 look sick… stuff we had to cut to hit early access now coming to fruition is awesome…” added the Bulkhead CEO. WARDOGS Season 2 will introduce new content and changes based on feedback from thousands of players on X. Of course, not all of their suggestions will make it into the game, but Brammer is taking note regardless.

However, don’t expect huge vehicles, maps, or new weapon types with the new season, as Bulkhead has already confirmed they won’t release similar content during the game’s early access period. Speaking of early access, the game will reportedly launch in full in 2028, potentially alongside WARDOGS’ console release.

The FPS is already a massive success, selling more than two million copies and peaking at over 400,000 players. While Bulkhead CEO’s comments on workplace crunch enraged many players, the shooter remains a hit in the FPS community.

A week before Season 2 arrives, WARDOGS’ $100K Clip Contest will conclude on October 8, 2026. So if you’re playing WARDOGS and haven’t submitted a clip yet, now’s the perfect time. That said, are you excited for WARDOGS Season 2 next month? Tell us in the comments section below.