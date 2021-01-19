After launching its 4K smart TV lineup and affordable smart TVs last year, Vu has now launched two more smart TVs in India. The two new TVs come in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes and boast a bunch of new features including MEMC (motion estimation, motion compression) and a supersonic soundbar for delivering immersive audio and viewing experience.

Vu Technologies is known for offering high-end smart TV features at an affordable price and this time is no different. The company launched the Action 55XL (55-inch) and the Action 65XL (65-inch) with a ton of high-end features and specs and you can get them without breaking the bank.

Vu 4K Action Smart TVs Launched

Both the TVs are similarly specced and pack a 55-inch or a 65-inch bezel-less display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 (4K) pixels. The display panels are powered by Vu’s proprietary Pixelium Glass technology which brightens the display by 40% with the help of light-reflection optimization.

The peak brightness of the 55-inch model is 400 nits, while the 65-inch model goes up to 500 nits of brightness. Moreover, there is support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, and MEMC to deliver an unforgettable viewing experience for your family.

Coming to the sound, both the TVs come equipped with a massive 100W Cinematic Soundbar at the front powered by 6 cinema-grade JBL speakers. This includes four master speakers and two tweeters for directional sound. The advanced soundbar also supports DTX Virtual Surround Sound technology to deliver an immersive audio experience while watching content.

Other than these, the Vu Action smart TVs are powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core SoC, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and runs Android 9 Pie out of the box. They come in a black color-scheme that looks more like grey with a titanium finish.

Moreover, as they both are smart TVs, their remote controllers come with a number of hotkeys for directly opening apps like YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Google Play Store.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the prices of both the models, the Action 55XL comes for a comparatively affordable price of Rs 49,999. On the other hand, the Action 65XL comes with a more expensive price tag of Rs 69,999.

Both the models are currently available to buy on Amazon India and you can check them out using the respective links above.